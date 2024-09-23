Medicinal tea dust with herbs of Gandhamardan hills soon to be available in Odisha, watch

Sambalpur: Tea made of herbs from the Gandhamardan hills of Odisha will soon to be made available in the market. This tea dust will cure disease like diabetes and heart ailments, reports suggest.

As per reports, the PG Department of Food Science Technology and Nutrition of Sambalpur University has reached the final stage of this tea production. Some official certification process is pending. If everything goes well, this tea will be available in the market after this Dussehra.

The production of this herbal tea has been undertaken by a collaborative effort by Sambalpur University’s startup company Orchid Herbal Private Limited and the University’s Department of Food Science Technology and Nutrition and Centre of Excellence Natural Products and Therapeutics.

In the first phase, 8 flavours of medicinal green tea will be prepared. There is plan to prepare 27 types of tea in the future. The flavour will also include basil, lemon, honey etc.

Plan is also there to make tea for arthritic care, diabetic care etc. Also, Chemo mine tea will be prepared from a mixture of chemo mine flowers and green tea. It will help in relieving insomnia, hypertension and brain stress.

Similarly, cardiac tea will be prepared by mixing bark of the Arjun tree, ashwagandha and pippali and some other herbs. It will be especially useful for cardiology patients.

This medicinal tea will be different from the different types of tea presently available in the market. It is being tested on mice after being tested in the university lab.

A small factory has been operating in the Department of Food Science Technology and Nutrition to prepare this tea. Orchid Herbal Pvt Ltd is supplying raw materials by installing machines here.

The herbs for the tea are being collected from the Gandhamardan mountains. The tea leaves will be brought from the hilly gardens of Darjeeling and Assam. Later they will be tested in the lab. Approximately, 1000 to 1500 packets of tea will be produced daily.

It will be packaged in the university itself. Sambalpur University Start-up Company will be written on the packet. There will be logos of the University and the Department of Food Science. All these processes are now over. If everything goes according to the plan, the said medicinal tea dust will be available in the market after Dussehra. People can get relief from many diseases by drinking this green tea.

Watch the video here: