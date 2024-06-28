Marriages have stopped in this village in Odisha, the reason will surely shock you

Harabhanga: This world is full of uncanny happenings. Such incidents are hard to digest for common people. Another such strange occurrence has entered the list. There are several individuals around us who are yet to marry or have not gotten married. But recently the story of a village has surfaced. There are 10-15 woman in the village aged above 60 but have not been married say report. Marriages have stopped in this village in Odisha, and the reason of this happening will surely shock you.

They not been married may or may not be surprising but the story behind would surely shock one. Actually, the reason behind them being single is related to the road. One would get confused as to how not being able to marry is related to a road. As bizarre as it may sound, it’s the ultimate truth. As reported, no one wants to marry off their sons or daughters to this village as there is no proper road to reach this village.

The village is surrounded by dense forest and one has to cross a total of eight mountains on foot to get to the village. By undergoing such effort to reach the village, people who are even willing to marry in this village refuse. This has resulted in the singlehood of several women and people have refrained from marriages in this Odisha village.

But the incident still feels weird. Such incidents not only surprise us but also incorporate feelings of sadness within us. They have sacrificed their youth and life because of not having a proper road to their homes. Now the people have demanded the Government for a proper road so that their future generation would not face such problems. They have also requested the Government to provide the unmarried women with housing facilities.