Malkangiri: Physically challenged girl writes Matric exam with foot, sets example

Malkangiri: A physically challenged girl has set an example for others by appearing for the Matriculation examinations, writing with her foot. With this achievement, she has proved that with strong willpower, disability can be overcome. She appeared for the exam sitting on a wheelchair.

Meet Laxmi Khemudu, daughter of Narayan Khemudu and Subhadra Khemudu, from Bandhguda village in Sindhrimal panchayat, Malkangiri district, Odisha.

Overcoming obstacles, Laxmi reached the exam center. She had no fear or anxiety about the exam, having prepared herself thoroughly. She appeared for the matriculation exam without anyone’s help.

Despite not using her hands, Laxmi wrote with her foot. Although her parents are poor, they’ve supported Laxmi’s education as much as possible, motivated by her desire to study.

Sometimes Laxmi goes to school by auto, and sometimes someone takes her on a bike to the school 6 km away.

The teachers have prioritized Laxmi and provided her with education.

Laxmi had an interest in studying since childhood, but her hands didn’t support her. She eventually learned to write with her feet.

Her parents enrolled her in Sindhrimal School, where authorities supported her, seeing her interest in studying.

The school authorities suggested Laxmi seek permission from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to have someone else write for her in the matriculation examination, but the self-respecting Laxmi insisted on writing with her feet, surprising everyone.

She aims to become a teacher and make a name for herself. The school authorities will support her higher education.

Laxmi’s interest in education has motivated her family, despite their poverty, to support her. Her father works as a laborer, and her mother is a housewife. Seeing Laxmi’s interest, the family has set a goal to provide her with higher education.

Narayan Khemudu is trying to promote his daughter’s talent despite poverty. Laxmi’s determination has indeed set an example for others.