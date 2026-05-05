Maihar Devi Temple in Madhya Pradesh: A Sacred Abode of Goddess Sharda

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The Maihar Devi Temple, nestled in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, is a revered Shakti Peeth dedicated to Goddess Sharda, an incarnation of Devi Saraswati. The temple’s name “Maihar” is believed to originate from the necklace (“har”) of Goddess Sati that fell here, with “Mai” meaning mother.

Perched on Trikuta Hill, about 5 km from Maihar town, the temple is accessible via 1063 steps or a ropeway. The legend surrounding the temple involves Alha and Udal, warriors who were great devotees of Maa Sharda. They discovered the temple, and Alha performed penance for 12 years, earning immortality. It’s said that Alha and Udal were the first to visit the goddess, with Alha affectionately calling her “Sharda Mai”.

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The temple is steeped in local lore, with some beliefs suggesting that spending the night here is best avoided. While this notion likely stems from the story of Alha and Udal’s immortality, the temple’s night closure is primarily due to security concerns.

Regardless, the Maihar Devi Temple remains a sacred destination, drawing devotees and seekers of spiritual solace. Its rich history, stunning hilltop location, and air of mystique ensure an unforgettable experience for all who visit.