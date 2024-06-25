Maiden Rath Yatra to be held at Satapatna in Daspalla Tehsil of Nayagarh dist

Nayagarh: The villagers of Satapatna under Daspalla Tehsil in Nayagarh district of Odisha are very much excited as they are going to organise and witness maiden Rath Yatra in the village this July.

Satapatna is a commercial point in Dasapalla Tehsil. Earlier this year a temple of Lord Jagannath was established here and now the idols of this temple will set out in the annual sojourn to Gundicha temple on the occasion of Satapatna’s maiden car festival in July.

For this maiden Rath Yatra three chariots are under construction. The temple managing committee and a few generous people have provided financial support for this.

On last Saraswati Puja day the holy wood (Daru) had been chopped by the Bhoi servitors after special worship by brahmins. Later, on Akshay Trutiya after worship of the Daru again, the Chariot construction work was initiated by the Maharana servitors.

As of now the construction work of the chariots has been completed till the Singhasana parabhadi. By coming no-moon day of the Asadha month, the colouring of the Sarathi, Aswa, Parswa Devadevis besides cloth, polythene and jambura work will be completed by the Rupakar servitors.

As per the members of the temple managing committee it has been decided that Devadalana or Darpadanan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra will be pulled only by women.

The three chariots have four wheels each. The number of wheels of the chariots has been decided on the basis of the four Vedas. Also, the Badagrahi servitors will manage work and worship of their respective chariots during the upcoming 9 day sojourn of Lord Jagannath and siblings.

Since this year the Netrotsav, Nabajoubana darshan and Rath Yatra are falling on the same day, it has been speculated that there will be a little late in execution of the rituals on Rath Yatra. On this day the new Gundicha temple will also be established here, informed the Committee members.

During this nine day festival in Satapatna village there will be arrangement of ‘Anna Byanjana’ (feast where sacred meal will be served) along with cultural programmes and Bhajan concert will be organised. On the Bahuda Yatra day, Nabaratna Chhena podha will be offered to the deities.