Maharashtra Brothers Embark on Epic Cycle Yatra Covering Char Dham and 12 Jyotirlingas

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Sonepur, Odisha: In a remarkable display of devotion and adventure, two brothers from Maharashtra — Narayan and Sugriva — are cycling across India to visit the sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites and all Twelve Jyotirlingas.

Having begun their ambitious journey from Maharashtra in April 2025, the duo has already traversed several states, soaking in the diverse cultures and spiritual heritage of the country.

The brothers, hailing from Maharashtra, set out with a deep spiritual calling to seek the blessings of gods and goddesses at these revered Hindu pilgrimage destinations. Their yatra aims not only at religious fulfillment but also at experiencing the rich cultural tapestry of different regions of India up close.

Speaking to Kalinga TV during their halt in Subarnapur district of Odisha, the brothers shared their experiences from the road. After covering thousands of kilometers on bicycles through varied terrains, they expressed joy at reaching Odisha, a land steeped in devotion and ancient temples.

“We started this journey to connect with the divine across the nation and understand the unity in our cultural diversity,” the brothers noted.

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Their cycle tour has taken them through challenging routes, but their determination remains unwavering.

From Subarnapur, the duo is now heading towards Nilachal Dham (Puri), one of the four sacred Char Dham sites, to offer prayers at the revered Jagannath Temple. Their itinerary includes completing the remaining Jyotirlingas and Dham sites with the same spirit of simplicity and faith.

The inspiring journey of Narayan and Sugriva highlights the spirit of pilgrimage in modern times, blending physical endurance with spiritual quest. As they pedal onward, their story continues to motivate many across the country to explore India’s spiritual heartland in an eco-friendly and immersive way.

Kalinga TV wishes the brothers safe travels and divine blessings on their continuing yatra.