Mahalaya 2024 observed at various places across Odisha, know what the day signifies

By Sudeshna Panda
Mahalaya 2024

Bhubaneswar: Devotees flocked various religious places to observe Mahalaya 2024 in Odisha, a day meant to offer homage to our forefathers. The day is also special because it marks the beginning of the rituals of Durga puja.

Special prayers and rituals were held in almost all major temples across Odisha this morning by the devotees as they offered ‘Pinda’ (rice balls) to their ancestors.

In the state capital Bhubaneswar, people made beeline to pay obeisance to their ancestors and performed ‘Mahalaya Shradha’ at Bindusagar lake.

On the occasion of Mahalaya in Odisha at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, people offered ‘Pinda’ and performed ‘Tila Tarpan’ for their forefathers. Huge rush of devotees observed in Pancha Pushkarini and Mahodadhi sarovar.

The day ‘Mahalaya’ is also considered as the end of ‘Pitru Paksha’ and marks the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha’. Durga Puja is held in the ‘Devi Paksha’. As per the religious scriptures, Goddess Durga had been invoked to kill Mahisasur on this day.

