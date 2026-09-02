Mahabalipuram’s Pancha Ratha: The Unique Monolithic Wonder Named After the Pandavas, Watch

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Mahabalipuram: Among the most unique and attractive historical monuments in Mahabalipuram is a group of temples known as Pancha Ratha, named after the five Pandavas.

As we see in the video, there are five rathas here. One of the most prominent is the ratha named after Dharmaraja Yudhishthira. This ratha is a beautiful example of stone carving and is the main centre of attraction here.

One of the specialties of this place is that many beautiful idols and beautiful temples have been created by cutting stones. As we saw, the ratha named after Dharmaraja Yudhishthira.

Just behind it, the ratha we are talking about now is named after Bhima. The next place we see is the ratha named after Nakula and Sahadeva. If we go a little closer, we can see it in a more beautiful way.So we have seen the ratha named after Dharmaraja Yudhishthira, and just behind it is the temple and carving named as Bhima Ratha, dedicated to Bhima.And another beautiful monument constructed here is named after Nakula and Sahadeva. The Pancha Rathas are quite distinct.

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Near the Bhima Ratha and Nakula-Sahadeva Ratha, a beautiful stone elephant has been constructed. It is a very tall and special elephant statue, where tourists take photos and selfies.If we go further and see this ratha, it is also exquisitely decorated with stone work. This ratha is named after Arjuna – the Arjuna Ratha, and its importance can be seen.

Interestingly, although the rathas were constructed, the inner chambers are all empty. No idol has been installed inside, and the exact purpose is unknown. But here is the Arjuna Ratha.Right next to the Arjuna Ratha is the Draupadi Ratha. In front of it, a special stone bull (Nandi) has been constructed.The Draupadi Ratha that we see now is the only ratha where an idol has been installed inside the shrine.

Watch the video here: