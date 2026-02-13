“Madly in Love with Trees”: Kunjabihari Ghosh’s Green Mission Transforms Udala, watch

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: In a time when environmental concerns often remain limited to discussions and social media posts, Kunjabihari Ghosh has chosen action over words. Known fondly as the “Tree Man” of Udala, this hotel businessman has planted more than 500 trees across the town, turning public spaces greener and inspiring many along the way.

A Passion That Became a Promise

For Kunjabihari, planting trees is no longer a casual interest. It has grown into a personal vow. Since 2025, he has dedicated himself to regular plantation drives, treating every sapling as a responsibility towards Mother Nature.

Despite managing his hotel business in Udala market to support his family, he carves out time each day to plant new saplings and nurture the ones already rooted. For him, greenery is not seasonal, it is a daily commitment.

Greening Public Spaces

From hospital premises and police stations to college campuses and roadside stretches, Kunjabihari’s efforts are visible across Udala. He plants flowering, fruit-bearing and medicinal trees, carefully choosing varieties that can thrive in the local climate.

What makes his initiative stand out is not just the number of trees planted, but the personal care he provides. He waters them, protects them from damage and monitors their growth, ensuring survival, not just plantation.

Roots of Determination

Kunjabihari’s own journey mirrors the resilience of the trees he nurtures. Having worked in a hotel during his childhood, he gradually built his life through dedication and perseverance before establishing his own business.

Alongside his professional responsibilities, he continues to expand Udala’s green cover, quietly balancing livelihood and environmental service.

Inspired to Inspire

Kunjabihari credits local teacher Kulamani Behera as the driving force behind his environmental awakening. Motivated by this encouragement, he began seeing tree plantation not just as an activity, but as a movement.

Today, residents admire his unique thinking and selfless dedication. Many hope his mission will motivate younger generations to value and protect nature.

A Living Message of Hope

At a time when urban expansion often reduces green cover, Kunjabihari Ghosh stands tall, much like the trees he plants. His simple belief remains powerful: if the environment thrives, so wills the humanity.

Through steady effort and silent determination, he is not only planting trees, he is planting awareness, responsibility and hope for the future.

