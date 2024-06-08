Maa Siddha Budhi Thakurani jatra festival underway in Ganjam, watch

Chhatrapur: The famous jatra festival of Devi Maa Siddha Budhi Thakurani, the presiding deity of Bahalpur village under Malad Panchayat of Ganjam Block in Odisha, is going on with great fanfare. The entire village is busy for this festival that started on 29th of May.

Organised once in every 5 years, the famous Thakurani Yatra of Maa Siddha Burdhi Thakurani is held in Bahalpur village under Ganjam block. The whole village has been decorated with lights on this occasion while the festive fever has gripped the whole village.

Every morning, after worshiping Maa according to the rituals, the ghata (holy pot) of the Goddess is taken in a procession in the village accompanied by the devotees. The holy ghata is taken to each sahi of the village amid sounds of various musical instruments.

During this village tour, devotees worship the Goddess in front of their respective houses.

Many devotees from the village and outside come here on holiday to witness the famous jatra. Meena Bazaar including Ramdoli (large wheel) has been installed in the village for the children. It has been organised by the Jatra Committee. Also, CCTV cameras have been fixed at various points by the Jatra committee to ensure safety during the festival.

On the other hand, while a wave of joy has been witnessed in the minds of the villagers for this jatra, cakes and pies (pitha pana) are being prepared in every house.

Watch the video here: