Maa Chandraghanta worshiped on 3rd day of Navratri, know how to worship

Maa Chandraghanta is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. By worshiping Maa Chandraghanta one can be free from fear and gets immense courage. This is the third incarnation of Durga Maa. Hence, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.

Maa Chandraghanta has ten hands. She holds different weapons in her hands. The Goddess regulates the ‘Manipur Chakra’. Astrologically, it is associated with Mars. So the third form of mother Goddess is done on the third day.

Worship of Mother Chandraghanta:

The worship of Maa Chandraghanta is best done by wearing red clothes. It is auspicious to offer the Goddess red flowers, red sandalwood paste and red veil. Its worship strengthens the ‘Manipur Chakra’. Fear is destroyed by worship on this day.

To worship Maa Chandraghanta, get up early in the morning, take bath and then do the puja

Then give the idol a bathe in pure water and panchamrit.

Offer different types of flowers, fruits, nuts, turmeric and vermilion.

Offer the Goddess sweet or khiri with kesar milk.

Finally do Mother’s Aarti.

Due to weakness of Manipur Chakra, a person lacks courage in mind. The fear inside always comes out. It creates craving and lust in man. Jealousy, hatred and shame also come to mind.

So wear red colored clothes at midnight to get rid of this problem. First bow down to your guru and light the lamp in front of Maa Durga. Recite Durga Kabach as prescribed. If possible chant the Nirvana mantra as much as you can.