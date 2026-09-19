Maa Bhagabati Takes Sacred Boat Ride in Chilika amid ‘Pani Tola Utsav’, Know details

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Balugaon: Maa Bhagabati took a divine boat ride in Chilika. The famous Nauka Vihar Utsav of Maa Bhagabati, the presiding deity of Banapur in Khordha district, was held in the blue waters of Chilika lake.

The Sharadiya Durga Puja of the Goddess is approaching. For this festival, Maa’s Sola Parva (sixteen festivals) is observed starting from Mula Ashtami in the month of Aswina. For this, Maa Bhagabati invites her six sisters at different times.

On this occasion, on Friday night — Lalita Saptami — Maa Bhagabati, seated in a boat with her servitors, journeyed across Chilika to meet her sister residing in the east, Maa Kalijai.

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On the other side, the servitors of Maa Kalijai float the Ajnamala (sacred garland of permission) of Maa Kalijai in the waters of Chilika. Maa Bhagabati then picks up the Ajnamala from the water.

This festival is known as the ‘Pani Tola Utsav’ of Maa Bhagabati. While returning after the Chilika boat ride, the two sisters partake of bhog served in 1008 earthen pots at the Samantara’s house in Santarapur village near Balugaon. Later, after having Panti Bhog in Gundrupur and Antarakiari villages, they return to their respective temples.