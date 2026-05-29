Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta Meets Odisha Governor to Boost Ex-Servicemen Welfare

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Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Central Command, met with Odisha’s Governor, Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu, in a focused effort to strengthen the support network for military veterans in the region. Their conversation tackled the real challenges around welfare, rehabilitation, and resettlement for the state’s ex-servicemen.

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At the heart of their meeting was a push to create stronger, more practical systems for veterans, war widows (veer naris)and their families. Both leaders pushed for better coordination among all involved, aiming to cut through red tape and actually move welfare schemes forward across Odisha.

They didn’t just talk strategy; they zeroed in on the need for real, on-the-ground improvements. Seamless delivery of benefits and support services took center stage. Both recognized that it’s not only about fixing structures, but also about building real partnerships between the state government and military leadership. By working together, they’re hoping to guarantee lasting care, respect, and security for people who’ve served the nation.