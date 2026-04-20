Lord Parshuram’s Axe Believed to Be Buried at Tanginath Dham in Jharkhand

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Lord Parshuram is considered the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as mentioned in the Ramayana and other Puranas. According to Puranic texts, Lord Parshuram was born to sage Jamadagni and mother Renuka.

Despite being born into a Brahmin family, he is considered an extraordinary warrior. He was so skilled with weapons that his primary weapon, the axe, became his identity, and because of this he is called Parshuram.

Tanginath Dham, located in Gumla district of Jharkhand, still stands as a witness to his glory. His axe is said to be buried here. This is the holy place where Lord Parshuram is believed to have performed severe penance and immersed himself in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Surprisingly, the axe at this place resembles the shape of Lord Shiva’s trident. For this reason, devotees consider this axe not only as Parshuram’s weapon but also as a symbol of Shiva’s trident, which people worship with great devotion.

The story of this temple is said to be related to the Ramayana. In the Tretaya Yuga, King Janak organized a swayamvar for his daughter Sita. The condition was that only the man who could lift and break Lord Shiva’s Pinak bow would marry Sita. This difficult task was very easy for Lord Rama.

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Lord Rama broke the bow and married Sita. When the news reached Lord Parshuram that Shiva’s bow had been broken, he became very angry. He rushed to the place and had a heated argument with Lakshmana. However, after learning the truth about Lord Rama, Parshuram’s anger subsided and he repented for his actions. He apologized to Lord Rama and left.

It is said that he then retreated to a desolate, densely forested mountain range, where he installed a devotional idol of Lord Shiva and began austerities. During this time, he buried his favourite weapon, his axe, in the ground, which is believed to be associated with that place of penance even today.

Tanginath Dham in Jharkhand is considered to have great religious and historical importance. Ancient idols of various deities and Shivalingas are spread throughout the place. Apart from this, many ancient relics have been found here, such as stone canals, ancient bricks, and traces of structures from the Asura era. Small structures and plaster sculptures are also found in some areas.

Parshuram Jayanti was observed on April 19,2026. It is being celebrated with great devotion and faith.