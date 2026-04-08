Laid off from Oracle, Techie returns to hometown Bhubaneswar, drives Uber at own convenience

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Bhubaneswar: In a refreshing turn of events, a tech professional who was recently laid off from his job at Oracle Bangalore has returned to his hometown Bhubaneswar and is embracing a new chapter in his life with remarkable calm and resilience.

Instead of succumbing to stress or panic, he chose to leverage his existing resources and skills to create a fulfilling life. With a steady stream of income from fixed deposits worth ₹60 lakh, including postal FDs and bank deposits, he earns around ₹43,000 per month in interest alone.

The techie, who prefers to keep a low profile, has also started driving for Uber in Bhubaneswar, utilizing his driving skills to earn extra income on his own terms. With no EMIs, loans, or metro city expenses, he’s enjoying a comfortable lifestyle with his parents.

More importantly, he is planning to start a small business with his parents’ support, tapping into Bhubaneswar’s growing potential. His story highlights the importance of financial discipline, smart planning, and adaptability.

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His friend revealed about this in an X post, praising him for his unique choice and planning.

Watch the video here: