Know why ‘World Student’s Day’ is celebrated on APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday

World Student’s Day is celebrated every year on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday on October 15. Declared by the United Nations in 2010, this day honours the former Indian president who believed ‘Students are the future.’

Kalam was a dedicated teacher, and always valued education. He inspired the generation with his beautiful thoughts and had famously said that teachers build the society and it can only happen when the students are made proficient in their subjects.

The world body decides a theme to mark the celebration of the day, annually. The theme for World Student’s day, this year, is “Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace”, which aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of every person across the world.

Born in raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as 11th president of India from 2002-2007. For his contribution to the development of India’s missile projects, Prithvi and Agni missiles, he was accorded as the Missile Man of India.

On the occasion of Kalam’s birthday, here are a few of his famous quotes:

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning.” All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents. Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Tribute to the People’s President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. A dreamer and an achiever, he inspired Indians across generations.” he further added, “Also, extend greetings to my young friends on #WorldStudentsDay.”

National Students’ Union of India, Mumbai, tweeted, “Humble tribute to our Former President and ‘Missile Man of India’ Bharat Ratna Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His contribution in empowering and enabling the country can never be forgotten.”

The whole world remembers the legend APJ Abdul Kalam on this day.