KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta announces free education for Tribal singer from Koraput

Bhubaneswar: There are many hidden talents in the rural pockets of Odisha, who are yet to come to the limelight.

Meet, singing sensation Namita Meleka, a girl from Kui tribe, from Bandhugan in the tribal dominated Koraput district of Odisha.

Namita was noticed by people of Odisha after she was recently seen rendering an old Hindi film number in a TV interview with perfection. It was too exciting as well as astonishing to witness a village girl from a rural pocket of the tribal dominated Koraput district singing a Hindi song with such perfection.

Namita, a Class X student has six siblings. Her father works as a labourer. With his small income he manages the family and study expenditure of six of his daughters.

After knowing about the hidden talent, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta extended helping hand towards this family. He has offered Namita and her sister to study free of cost in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar.

“I had never thought of getting educated at KISS. It is like a dream come true for me,” an excited Namita said.

At KISS, Namita will not only get free education, rather she will also be provided with free staying facility, food and study materials. Besides, she will be given proper scope and guidance to groom herself as a singer.

Dr. Samant himself talked to Namita and her family members to offer the free education. The family are quite happy after getting the opportunity. They have thanked Dr. Samanta for his noble work and conveyed their gratefulness.