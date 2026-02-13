Kiss Day: How to celebrate and make your special one feel special

Advertisement

Just one day ahead of Valentine’s Day comes the Kiss Day. Starting from Rose Day on February 7th, the week is full of wholesome gifts, endearing promises and tender affections that ends on February 14th with the much awaited Valentine’s Day. After all these promises and hugs now it is time to step up into the romance and seal it with a kiss.

Kiss Day is celebrated as one of the most important and passionate day in order to express love. Before getting into how to celebrate this day here is why kiss day feels so special and is given such importance.

As we know in a relationship small gestures, make a huge difference. They grow the tenure of the relationship. While we kiss it releases a hormone, widely known as “love hormone” which is oxytocin. This particular hormone helps you feel calmer and relaxed. This makes you feel closer and connected to your partner.

Here is a fact, a fore head kiss is often seen as one of the most sincere kinds of affection. It represents care, comfort and a promise of forever.

As per legends, the history of Valentine’s Day can be traced back to the ancient times, dating back to the third century. The day is believed to be associated with Saint Valentine, a Roman priest who was known for his generosity and affection towards young couples. The day is celebrated to honour his life and legacy.

Here are some messages that you can send to your love

1. Happy Kiss Day my love, your kisses are my favorite place to be

2. Every kiss from you feels like magic. I am so lucky to call you mine.

3. Happy kiss day baby, I just want your lips and your love.

4. Hey love your kiss makes my world brighter, always stay close to me.

5. One kiss from you is enough to make my life seem brighter.

6. Happy Kiss Day beautiful, I cannot get enough of it.

7. A kiss from you feels like everything. It feels like home to me.

8. Here is your man counting the days until he kisses you rather than texting you.

9. Every time you kiss me , I fall again for you

10. I could kiss you forever and still not get enough.

How to set the vibe of the date

Send the cutest note ever to your loved one

Accompany your actions and words with small gestures.

Give them the kiss when they least expect it.

Eat your favorite food, feel the comfort

Let the moment speak and you enjoy the moment.