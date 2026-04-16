KIIT University brings glory at the national level, Miss India Grand Finale for the first time in a university

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT has created history. Miss India Grand Finale for the first time is being hosted in a university. Femina Miss India-2026 in Bhubaneswar is a moment of pride for Odisha and KIIT. A new chapter is about to be added in the cultural and educational fields of Odisha.

The grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India, will be held on April 18, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneswar.

The top 30 contestants from all over India have reached the KIIT and KISS campus for the event titled “KIIT Presents 61st Femina Miss India 2026”.

This is a moment of pride for the institute and its founder Dr. Achyuta Samant. All 30 contestants were given a grand welcome upon their arrival at the KIIT campus on April 13. Dr. Achyut Samanta personally greeted everyone and extended the hospitality of Odisha.

The contestants have been visiting historical places like Puri Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach and interacted with the students of the campus.

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On the occasion of Odia New Year, all the contestants paid homage to Odia culture by wearing traditional Odia sarees. They described the KIIT campus experience as “magical” and expressed their happiness to be in the holy land of Lord Jagannath.

This is the first time in Eastern India that such a national level beauty pageant is being organized on a university campus. The agreement was signed between Times Group and Dr. Samanta in Mumbai in March.

Starting from a technical institute in 1992-93, KIIT has today become a world-class education hub. The world’s largest tribal university ‘KISS’ is also associated with it.

Due to Dr. Samanta’s leadership, today the world of glamour has been integrated with social development. Due to his efforts, Odisha has become a hub for big national events today.

The grand finale to be held on April 18 will witness a grand fusion of intelligence, talent and beauty. Among them, the winners of various sub-competitions like ‘KIIT Bhubaneswar Miss Sudoku’ and ‘Times Miss IQ’ have been honored. This event has given Bhubaneswar a new identity on the national map, which is a symbol of the success of education, culture and visionary leadership.