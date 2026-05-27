KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta Meets Tennis Legend Leander Paes at His House

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Kolkata: KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta recently visited the residence of former Indian tennis star Leander Paes in Kolkata to offer his condolences on the passing away of Leander’s mother, Jennifer Paes.

During the meeting with Leander and his family, Dr. Samanta expressed his heartfelt sympathies and paid tribute to the departed by placing flowers before her photograph.

He also spoke fondly of Jennifer’s sacrifices, and enduring contribution to her family.

Leander Paes had travelled to Bhubaneswar last week to attend the ‘Art of Giving’ event as Chief Guest. On his arrival, he received the distressing news of his mother’s demise.

In a gesture of respect for Dr. Samanta and the spirit of the event, he remained present for a brief period before returning immediately to Kolkata.

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In response, Dr. Samanta personally travelled to Kolkata to meet the Paes family and convey his condolences.

The visit underscored not just a formal expression of sympathy, but the depth of a long-standing relationship built on mutual respect and shared human values.

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