Khordha Police Mitra Launched: QR-Code & WhatsApp Public Services Introduced

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The Khordha Police District kicked off a big push for community policing with the official launch of the “Khordha Police Mitra” initiative. Dignitaries like Dr. Satyajit Naik (IPS, IG of Police, Central Range), senior officers, public reps, community members, students, and media folks all showed up. They unveiled the new logo and rolled out a platform meant to help citizens directly.

This “Police Mitra” program is all about building genuine trust, teamwork, and communication between the police and the public. It’s looking to close the gap between law enforcement and regular people, get folks involved in policing, deliver faster help to those who need it, and, honestly, just make Khordha safer.

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They’ve made it easier to reach essential police services too—a tech-friendly platform that users can get to with a QR code or WhatsApp. Residents now have direct access to services: they can file complaints, ask for emergency help, report mobile theft, get support if they’re senior citizens, find their nearest police station, or send feedback. All in one place.

The newly unveiled official logo represents the core values of the initiative, symbolizing unity, safety, public trust, responsiveness, and the spirit of collaboration. The department says the design captures what Khordha Police promises: transparent, professional, easy-to-reach, people-first policing for every district resident.

Emphasizing the importance of the launch, Vivekananda Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Khordha, highlighted that active public participation is vital for maintaining peace, preventing crime, raising community awareness, and ensuring effective grievance redressal. He called on all citizens to join in, work with the police, and help make public service more responsive.