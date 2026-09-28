Khandagiri Caves Light and Sound Show Opens in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A new light and sound show at the historic Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves opened to the public on Monday, launched a day prior, offering visitors a fresh way to explore the ancient site.

Starting Monday, the site will host two shows every day. Each show has room for 120 people.

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The 16-minute show uses bright lights, video projections on the rock walls, and surround sound to bring the caves, stone carvings, and ancient writings to life. Viewers can watch the story in either Odia or English. The presentation focuses on the life and rule of King Kharavela, as well as how Jainism grew and spread across the region.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida officially opened the Rs 4.4 crore project on Sunday, chosen to coincide with World Tourism Day.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) built and set up the show. Because the caves are protected historic monuments, the project was planned alongside the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make sure the rocks and carvings were kept safe. Before the opening, officials from both the ASI and the state tourism department visited the site to inspect the setup and test the audio and visuals.