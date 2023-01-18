Khandadhar waterfall in Odisha’s Sundergarh attracts picnickers, tourists: Watch

Sundergarh: The Khandadhar water fall in the Bonai Sub Division of Sundergarh district in Odisha is crowded by visitors these days. The 244 meter high water fountain mesmerizes tourists. Surrounded by hills and forest the tall fountain offers a charismatic feel.

One needs to buy ticket for entry into this fall area. If you want to reach atop the hill you need to climb through the staircases. While climbing on the staircases we can see small caves on the way where people get a glimpse of different idols. Drinking water facility is available at this place.

When climbing through the steps one can witness the fountain. And finally you will reach the Khandadhar. People use to enjoy the fountain from here. Since earlier accidents have taken place, people have been barred from taking bathe here. Security personnel have been deployed here.

Khandadhar is a perfect place for picnic where you can enjoy natural environment and picturesque sceneries. Here Pindi and water facility is available for picnickers.

Also, games have been erected for children to play. Also, there are Food Courts here. Here there are 6 cottages available for night stay. And four more cottages are being constructed. These cottages can be booked online.

About seven years ago this place was not so famous because there was no arrangement to climb atop the hill. However, later steps were constructed while other facilities were also developed and thus these days the place is witnessing heavy tourist crowd.

Watch video here: