Kandhamal: Student accidentally swallows pin in school, days after succumbs to injury, watch

Daringibadi: In a tragic and bizarre incident, a Class 7 student in an unusual accident in Kandhamal district of Odisha. He accidentally swallowed a pin in the school and 11 days after the incident, succumbed to the injury while under treatment in the hospital. His parents have lodged a complaint in this matter.

The deceased student has been identified as Tushar Mishra. He was a Class VII student of the Dhobatota Adarsha School in Phulbani.

As per the complaint lodged by the parents of the victim,

According to the complaint, on 15th October, Tushar accidentally swallowed a pin used in the notice board at school. He informed the teacher about this. But no teacher paid any attention to his words. After the classes were over for the day, the student returned home and informed his aunty that he had swallowed the pin. He was studying in this school after staying in the house of his maternal uncle and aunty.

The family immediately admitted him to the Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital. Later, Tushar was shifted to the MKCG, Berhampur and then Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. But after no success there, the doctor referred him to Cuttack Sishu Bhawan. After much effort by the doctor there, the pin was removed from the lungs of the student.

But then the student’s health condition deteriorated and he was kept in the ICU for 10 days. The student died on the 26th October.

Following death of the student, his parents are devastated.

Meanwhile, the family has lodged a complaint to the Daringbadi police station that their son died due to the extreme negligence of the school authorities. They said that even after the son informed that he had swallowed a pin, the school authorities neither let him go home nor immediately took him to the hospital.

