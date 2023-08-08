Kalinga TV impact: Physically disabled student from Dhenkanal gets financial help for Medical education, watch

Dhenkanal: In an inspiring instance, a physically disabled student from Dhenkanal district of Odisha has proved that if you have strong will power physical deficiency can’t obstruct you from achieving your goal. Meet Ashrumochan from the Karmul village of the district who became successful in qualifying the NEET examination. Recently, he took admission in the MKCG Hospital and College as a Medical student.

As per reports, Ashrumochan is a meritorious student. Despite his physical deficiency he worked hard and finally cleared the NEET examination. Accordingly, he was offered a seat at the MKCG Hospital and College. However, due to financial problem he was not in a position to take up admission. However, few days ago his success story was published in Kalinga TV and K News. It impacted and generous people came forward to help out Ashrumochan. Finally, three days back he took admission in the Medical College.

Sharing his dreams Asrumochan said that he wants to become a Cardiology specialist. Also, he wants to treat patients free of cost and want to do something for the society.

Kalinga TV and K News had published his success story earlier and now the Director of the Dhenkanal Academy of Medical Science Institute Dr. Rajanikant Tarai has come forward to help out the student.

Yesterday Ashrumochan was given Rs 38,950 towards the tuition fee for the first year of the Medical Education. He was handed over the money at the Collector’s office in presence of Collector Saroj Ku Sethy. Dr Tarai’s family members and people from his Institute were also present on this occassion. He has also assured to provide tuition fee of the coming four years of Ashrumochan’s Medical education.

On this occasion, the Collector said that Ashrumochan will be given Rs 20 thousand towards his studies. Further, steps will be taken to provide him monetary assistance from the CM’s Relief funds. Apart from this, during the upcoming Independence Day celebration the student will be felicitated for bringing glory to the district.

Dr Tarai and the Collector have have thanked Kalinga TV and K News for publishing success story of Ashrumochan.