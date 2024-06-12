K9 Sniffer dog deployed for security at Janata Maidan for CM’s swearing in ceremony, watch

Bhubaneswar: The K9 sniffer dog has been deployed at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for security reason ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the CM and Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace this occasion.

On this occasion Kalinga TV senior reporter P Hemant Kumar interacted with the handlers of the K9 dog at Janata Maidan and took stock of the expertise of K9 sniffer dog.

The K9 sniffer fancy police dog is trained and equipped to find out narcotics as well as explosives. As per media reports, K9 sniffer fancy police dog can scan people, whether that be crowds, people entering a festival, or staff in a workplace, and can detect drugs before they enter your premises or event.

Besides, the K9 sniffer dog can also has the sense to detect if any drug or explosive has been kept inside any digital or electronic devices.

It is to be noted that multi-layer security in place for Odisha CM’s swearing-in ceremony at the Janata Maidan, where the new Odisha Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.

Besides, many Union Ministers are also scheduled to remain present on this occasion. Besides, a huge crowd is expected to remain present on this occasion. And hence, no stone has been left unturned to tighten the security.

Watch the video here:

