Jeypore Airport Expansion: Odisha to Acquire 244 Acres to Support 72-Seater Aircraft

Advertisement

The Odisha government is rolling out a big expansion for Jeypore Airport in Koraput district, aiming to turn it into a major aviation hub for Southern Odisha. The main goal is to boost the airport from Category 2B to Category 3C. Basically, that means moving from small nine-seater planes to bigger 72-seaters like the ATR-72—so way more passengers can fly in and out.

One big step toward this is acquiring a large chunk of land. The state has already targeted about 244 acres across three nearby villages for the airport’s growth. Of that, around 50 acres are already under government control. The rest? They’ll need to acquire it from private owners.

Advertisement

The airport’s technical side is getting a major upgrade too. Currently, the runway stretches just 1,200 meters. With the expansion, it’s going up to 2,700 meters—more than double. Add in better security and advanced navigation equipment, and the airport will be able to operate 24/7. Planes will land even when the weather’s bad or visibility’s low. These changes got the green light after the Airports Authority of India sent a positive feasibility report in August 2024.

Being operational since October 31, 2022, as part of the UDAN scheme, Jeypore Airport has only fielded a few routes—two daily flights to Bhubaneswar and one to Visakhapatnam. Still, Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan pointed out that this upgrade will have a huge “multiplier effect” on the whole region. It’s not just about easier travel. This expansion is set to boost the local economy, boost tourism, and improve connections for students, patients, and business officials across Southern Odisha.