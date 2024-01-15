Jamunasul beach in Balasore dist: Little known but witnesses huge footfall

Balasore: The Jamunasul beach is located about 60 km away from Balasore in Odisha and 20 km far from Baliapal. Large number of people visit here for picnic as well as to have fun of the beach.

Large number of people visit here during festivals like Makara Mela and Baruni Snana. However, the locals have conveyed their dissatisfaction, as the beach is yet to get place in the map of Odisha Tourism for which the beach is not seeing development.

Since Jamunasul beach is in the State border, tourists from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar visit here other than from Odisha. There is a Pantha Nivas where people can stay at night. This Pantha Nivas houses well furnished rooms, meeting hall, Dining hall, toilet complex and kitchen.

Though Jamunasul beach is beautiful, it has been affected by cyclone Yaas. A temporary wooden bridge has been erected by the beach development committee and the locals. However, it is now in a perilous situation. Hence, a bridge and road to the beach is urgently required. The locals have said that once widening of the road and other developmental works will be done, the beach will see more footfall.