Jajpur: 16-Month-Old Trishika Battles Rare Disease, Needs Rs 16 Crore for Treatment

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Jajpur: At an age when she should be playing in her mother’s lap and learning to walk holding her father’s finger, 16-month-old Trishika Ray is fighting a battle against a rare disease. Her family now faces the daunting task of arranging around Rs 16 crore for her treatment.

Trishika, daughter of Mukesh Chandra Ray of Ramapur village under Areikana Panchayat in Dharmasala area of Odisha’s Jajpur district, has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder.

The little girl’s condition has left her parents devastated. While they desperately want to provide their daughter with the treatment she needs, its enormous cost is beyond the family’s means. They have therefore appealed for financial assistance through social media and other platforms.

Amid the family’s struggle, Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahu has extended a helping hand. After learning about Trishika’s condition, the legislator provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from his salary towards her treatment.

Sahu also prayed for the child’s speedy recovery and reportedly assured the family that efforts would be made to facilitate all possible assistance from the state government.

Though Rs 5 lakh is only a fraction of the approximately Rs 16 crore required, the contribution has given fresh hope to Trishika’s family. They are now hoping that more individuals and organisations will come forward to support their daughter’s treatment.

A few days ago, Trishika’s parents were seen making an emotional appeal before Lord Jagannath at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. With tears in their eyes, the parents prayed for their daughter’s recovery and sought the blessings of the Lord. The family also took the child to the Baisi Pahacha of the temple, placing their faith in Lord Jagannath amid their desperate struggle.

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According to the family, around Rs 20-25 lakh has already been spent on Trishika’s treatment. However, arranging the huge amount needed for further treatment remains their biggest challenge.

Trishika’s family members and neighbours have also launched efforts to draw public attention to her plight. Wearing T-shirts carrying her photograph and holding banners, they have appealed to people across Odisha to contribute whatever they can towards her treatment.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a rare inherited disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. In SMA Type 2, symptoms typically become apparent during infancy. Affected children may be able to sit independently but can have difficulty standing or walking without assistance. The condition can also affect breathing and other physical functions.

For Trishika’s parents, however, the medical terminology and enormous cost ultimately come down to one hope — seeing their little daughter healthy and smiling again.

The financial assistance from the Dharmasala MLA has provided some relief, but the family still needs substantial support to meet the treatment expenses. They have appealed to the public and the government to come forward and help give Trishika a chance at a healthier life.

Report: Abineswar Satpathy from Jajpur & Shailendra Acharya from Puri, KNews Odisha.