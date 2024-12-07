Jagatsinghpur couple comes up with smoke free chullah, watch

Jagatsinghpur: A couple from Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha has come up with a smoke-free chullah. They are reportedly earning more than one lakh rupees per month after covering all expenses.

Meet Subhra Rani Mohanty and her husband Satyabrat Mohanty of Taradapada village in Jagatsinghpur district who have made the challah.

As per reports, in 2015, they started an initiative to make a smokeless stove to learn how to cook delicious food with less fuel at a low cost. After three years, they became successful.

In the modern era, everyone depends on gas for cooking, but the common poor people have adopted this chullah. Subhra Rani was a teacher at first. After marriage, she left teaching and expressed her desire to do something new with her husband. Thinking about what to do, she set her mind to making a smokeless stove.

10 to 15 people are employed to make stove by this couple. They are making 4 to 5 types of smokeless stoves. Meanwhile, the people working nearby are very happy to get employment.

The couple said that this stove is being sold in 18 states apart from Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, as well as in foreign countries like Nigeria, South Africa and Canada.

In particular, coconut husk, sawdust, firewood, and slag will be used for the stove. This will save 50 percent of the fuel. They claimed that the Chullah will be completely smoke-free by 90 percent.

One can also carry this chullah while travelling. For this work, Sudharani Mohanty was honored with the International Women’s Day Shikha Samman. In addition, she has received many praises, awards and honors.

Watch the video here: