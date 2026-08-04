Jagadguru Kripalu University Inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha

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President Droupadi Murmu on Monday inaugurated Jagadguru Kripalu University in Odisha’s Cuttack district, describing education as a force that should shape not only professional success but also ethical character and social responsibility. She urged students to remain firmly rooted in moral values while pursuing academic excellence and contributing to the nation’s progress.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the President said universities have a responsibility that extends beyond imparting knowledge. According to her, higher educational institutions should nurture individuals who combine intellectual capability with integrity, compassion and a commitment to public service. She encouraged students to use their education for the welfare of society and to ensure that their achievements benefit those who are less privileged.

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President Murmu stressed that ethical values should remain central to every stage of life, noting that technological advancement and academic success become meaningful only when guided by honesty, discipline and empathy. She advised students to continue learning throughout their lives, embrace innovation and excellence, and actively participate in India’s development while remaining socially conscious.

The inauguration formed part of the President’s three-day visit to Odisha from August 3 to August 5. As per her itinerary, she travelled to the newly established Jagadguru Kripalu University near Banara in Damapada tehsil of Cuttack district after arriving in Bhubaneswar on Monday.