IPS officer seeks voluntary retirement for ‘devotional service of Lord Krishna’

In a rare incident, a senior IPS officer of Haryana cadre has sought voluntary retirement from the service so that she can dedicate the rest of her life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna. The lady IPS Bharti Arora, a 1998 batch IPS officer is currently working as the Inspector General of Police, Ambala range.

As per reports, in a letter Arora said, “My service has been my pride and passion. I am very grateful to this service for providing me the opportunity to serve, to learn, and to grow. My gratitude to the state of Haryana for showing me the right path. Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the Holy Saints like Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi Saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna,” reported Indian Express.

Also, the top cop reportedly further requested to relax the period of prior notice of three months as per provisions of the rules.

During her 23-year service, Arora has handled many important investigations including the Samjhauta blast probe as the then superintendent of police (GRP) in 2007.

She was also in headlines in 2009 for arresting the then BJP MLA Anil Vij during the Congress rule.