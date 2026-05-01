International Labour Day 2026: Origin, Theme and Chennai connect

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May 1, 2026 – Celebrated as ‘Antrarashtriya Shramik Diwas’ in India. Today is International Labour Day. Every year, May 1 is observed globally as International Workers’ Day or May Day, and in India it is a public holiday dedicated to the working class.

Theme 2026: “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment”

The International Labour Organisation has set the theme for International Labour Day 2026 as “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment.”

The theme shifts focus from only physical safety to mental and emotional well-being at work. It addresses modern workplace challenges like stress, burnout, excessive workload, lack of role clarity, harassment, and ‘always-on’ exhaustion in the digital era.

Why May 1?

The Origin Labour Day originated in the US from the 19th-century labour movement. On May 1, 1886, thousands of workers protested in Chicago’s Haymarket demanding an 8-hour workday instead of 16-hour shifts. What began as a peaceful strike turned violent when police fired, killing and injuring many workers.

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Three years later, in 1889, the International Socialist Conference decided that each worker should work only 8 hours a day and declared May 1 as Labour Day, to be observed as a public holiday.

Labour Day in India: The Chennai Connection

India observed its first Labour Day on May 1, 1923, in erstwhile Madras, now Chennai. The celebration was organised by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan under leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar. The red flag was raised for the first time in India, and a demand was made to declare May 1 a national holiday to recognize workers’ rights.

Today, May 1 is a public holiday in several states. In India the day is also known as Antrarashtriya Shramik Diwas. May 1 also marks Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, commemorating the formation of both states in 1960.

Aim and Significance

Labour Day is celebrated to create public awareness about the rights of workers and to convey to society their contribution. It highlights ongoing issues such as wage inequality, child labour, lack of social security for unorganised workers, and now mental health and work-life balance.