Inspiring tale of a female Bullet mechanic from Bhubaneswar: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Generally girls don’t prefer to become a bullet mechanic perhaps because it is a heavy vehicle or the work of an Auto mechanic needs heavy duty. However, there are girls who have proved this traditional notion wrong and established that a girl can also be an avid bullet mechanic. A report by Raja.

Meet Champabati Maharana from Govindpur village under Jatani Police limits in Khordha district of Odisha. She hails from a poor family. Due to financial problem she had to stop academic study from final year of graduation in History. And then the family could not afford her study. So, she decided to earn.

Champabati was interested to work in an Automobile showroom. Accordingly, she met senior officials of a Bullet Showroom in the capital city seeking employment. However, she was denied for being a girl. Yet, the girl did not lose heart.

After some days she again met them and conveyed her interest and need for the job. After knowing everything the showroom owner employed her and since then she is working as a bullet mechanic. She sometimes also works in a private Automobile workshop. And so far Champa has carved a niche for herself. She is regarded as one of the best Bullet mechanics in Bhubaneswar.

The other side of Champa is — She is a football player. That apart, she wants to be a cop. She wants to become a police officer so that she can provide service to people. And she is working hard to achieve this feat. The story of this female bullet mechanic is truly inspiring. Is not it? Please let us know your reaction in the comment box.