Industrial hub planned on 1,000 acres in Sambalpur to strengthen western Odisha’s manufacturing and employment ecosystem

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced plans to develop a large industrial hub across more than 1,000 acres in Sambalpur, in a move aimed at strengthening manufacturing capacity and creating employment opportunities in western Odisha. The proposed hub is expected to support industrial expansion while accelerating regional economic growth and infrastructure development.

The announcement was made during an interaction with industry representatives in Hirakud, where discussions focused on improving industrial infrastructure, encouraging entrepreneurship, and expanding investment opportunities in the region. Authorities are expected to begin the process of identifying and allocating suitable land to facilitate the establishment of new industrial units.

The proposed industrial hub is part of a broader effort to promote balanced industrial development across Odisha by expanding manufacturing activity beyond traditional industrial centres. Sambalpur is being positioned as a key industrial location due to its connectivity, land availability, and proximity to existing industrial zones.

The development of a dedicated industrial hub is expected to create opportunities for large industries as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises, enabling integration into manufacturing supply chains. This is likely to support industrial diversification and strengthen the region’s overall economic base.

Alongside the industrial hub proposal, infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to key road corridors, are being considered to enhance connectivity and facilitate efficient movement of goods and raw materials. Improved logistics infrastructure is expected to play an important role in supporting industrial operations and attracting investment.

The initiative is also expected to contribute to employment generation, with skill development and workforce readiness programmes being aligned to support industrial growth. These measures aim to ensure availability of trained manpower required for new and expanding industrial units.

The proposed industrial hub is expected to strengthen Sambalpur’s role as an emerging industrial centre and support Odisha’s broader strategy to expand manufacturing, attract investment, and promote regional economic development.