IMFA’s ₹610 Crore Odisha Investment to Lift Ferrochrome Capacity from FY27

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys is moving towards a capacity-led growth phase with its newly acquired Odisha-based ferrochrome plant expected to start contributing meaningfully to operations from FY27, a development that strengthens the company’s production scale while aligning it more closely with rising domestic stainless steel demand.

The company has taken over the ferrochrome facility located in Kalinganagar, one of eastern India’s fastest-growing industrial clusters. The asset, earlier owned by Tata Steel, is being positioned as a strategic addition rather than a standalone expansion, with Indian Metals focusing on operational integration, cost efficiencies, and output optimisation before the full financial impact is reflected in its earnings.

Once stabilised, the Odisha plant is expected to lift Indian Metals’ annual ferrochrome production capacity from about 2.6 lakh tonnes to nearly 4 lakh tonnes in FY27, with further scaling planned in the following year. This expansion materially improves the company’s standing in India’s ferro-alloy sector, where capacity availability and energy efficiency play a decisive role in competitiveness.

The increased scale is expected to support topline growth as well as operating efficiencies. Higher volumes are likely to improve cost absorption in an energy-intensive business, while also enabling the company to service a wider customer base. The benefits from the ₹610 crore investment are expected to begin reflecting meaningfully from the first half of FY27.

The timing of the expansion coincides with a structural shift in the market. Domestic ferrochrome consumption has been rising alongside steady growth in stainless steel production, driven by infrastructure spending, transportation manufacturing, construction activity, and consumer goods demand. This has prompted Indian Metals to recalibrate its business mix. While exports have historically dominated its sales, the company is now working towards a more balanced export and domestic sales ratio, reducing dependence on global price volatility and trade disruptions.

Odisha’s role in this strategy is central. The state offers proximity to chromite reserves, access to power-intensive industrial infrastructure, and established metal-processing ecosystems. Kalinganagar has emerged as a preferred location for large-scale metal units due to its integrated supply chains, skilled workforce, and improving logistics connectivity. These factors are expected to support smoother ramp-up and lower operating costs for the expanded ferrochrome operations.

Beyond capacity, the company is also pursuing revenue diversification, including progress on its ethanol project, which is expected to begin contributing to topline growth from FY27. This diversification provides an additional buffer against cyclical swings in the global metals market and strengthens long-term earnings visibility.

From a broader perspective, the operationalisation of the ferrochrome plant adds momentum to Odisha’s metals and mining ecosystem, reinforcing the state’s position as a manufacturing hub for steel, alloys, and downstream industries. Increased production activity is likely to support employment generation, ancillary industrial growth, and higher movement across rail and port logistics linked to the metals value chain.

As Indian Metals moves into the next phase of execution, the focus remains on extracting value from scale, improving cost structures, and responding to shifting demand patterns. With domestic consumption gaining traction and export markets offering selective opportunities, the Odisha expansion places the company on a more stable and growth-oriented footing over the medium term.