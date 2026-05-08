India Successfully Tests TARA Precision Strike Weapon Off Odisha Coast

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India just hit a major milestone in building homegrown defense tech. On May 7, 2026, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) pulled off the first flight test of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon system. The test happened off Odisha’s coast—the same date as the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’, that big military strike from 2025.

TARA is India’s first indigenous modular range extension kit designed as a glide weapon system. By adding a specialized kit featuring wings and advanced guidance systems to existing High-Speed Low Drag (HSLD) and General Purpose (GP) bomb bodies, TARA allows the IAF to strike ground targets with extreme accuracy from a distance. That means they can strike while staying out of reach of enemy air defenses.

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There are three versions of the weapon system, each based on a different bomb size—TARA 250 for 250 kg bombs, TARA 450 for 450 kg configurations, and TARA 500 for 500 kg bombs. Before this flight test, they did a bunch of carriage trials using Jaguar fighter jets. Now, they’re getting ready to fit TARA onto the IAF’s main fighters, including the Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi Su-30MKI.

The Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad led the project, working with other DRDO labs and industry partners under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) program. Production partners have already started making the kits, so the supply line is up and running for the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat both praised the breakthrough. They pointed out that TARA gives India a powerful and affordable alternative to pricey imported precision weapons. With this successful trial, the system is one big step closer to being fully ready for action—and it puts India that much further ahead in air-to-ground strike capability.