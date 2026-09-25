India Sets 2029 Target to End Drug Cartels

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India has set a definitive deadline of Dec. 31, 2029, to wipe out the illicit drug trade. The central government links this drive directly to its broader goal of building a Viksit Bharat by Aug. 15, 2047.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah announced the timeline in New Delhi on Sept. 22, 2026. During his address, he urged police forces to stop focusing only on basic drug seizures. Instead, he ordered agencies to target and crush entire trafficking syndicates.

Shah stated that law enforcement must change its daily routine. He told officers to shift from meetings to missions, from reporting to real results, from seizures to dismantling networks, and from filing cases to securing convictions.

The 2026–2029 Four-Pillar Blueprint

To direct this national effort, the government launched the “Vision Document 2026–2029.” Officials created this roadmap after holding detailed discussions with more than 35 departments. Shah compared the strategy document to the Gita for anti-narcotics units, noting that teams will face regular reviews based on clear targets, strict timelines, and direct accountability.

The blueprint relies on four main pillars:

Enforcement, intelligence, and operations

Enforcement, intelligence, and operations Control of precursor chemicals and synthetic substances

Control of precursor chemicals and synthetic substances Demand and harm reduction

Demand and harm reduction Capacity building and coordination

Together, these four areas contain more than 100 benchmark targets.

Building Anti-Narco Mission Commands

Shah called on State Chief Secretaries to rethink their resource planning. He urged them to supply the necessary manpower, technical equipment, and funds to turn state Anti-Narcotics Task Forces into true Anti-Narco Mission Commands. The central government will support this transition by upgrading forensic tools and technical setups. In addition, state police forces must build a culture where officers quickly convert raw tips into actionable intelligence.

To defeat cartels, security forces will run a three-layer attack. First, they will guard entry points. Next, they will strike inter-state distribution lines. Finally, they will bust local district retail cells.

To help this rollout, officials will group districts into three operational clusters:

Drug manufacturing or border entry zones

Drug manufacturing or border entry zones Transportation corridor districts

Transportation corridor districts Final consumption areas

Financial Probes and High-Tech Smuggling

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Enforcement teams must now look beyond physical packages. Officers must conduct backward and forward tracking while following encrypted digital clues. Most importantly, financial investigators will pursue illicit bank accounts to seize cartel profits.

Shah warned that modern drug rings use complex tricks. These tactics include synthetic drugs, stolen industrial precursors, encrypted darknet platforms, cryptocurrency deals, dead-drop handoffs, and global supply webs. Because of these threats, each state must build a team of creative officers. States will then share their successful tactics across the whole country.

Legal teams must also use the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS) more often. Police and public prosecutors will build clear case paths from initial arrest to final courtroom conviction. Meanwhile, authorities will track down and extradite overseas fugitives who supply drugs to India. Furthermore, agencies will launch an active drive to deport foreign offenders and block them from re-entry.

Protecting India’s Demographic Advantage

Shah stressed that this battle directly affects India’s 140 crore citizens. Because India has the world’s youngest population, narcotics pose an immediate threat. Drug abuse hurts youth health, labor capacity, vocational skills, and intellectual growth. Consequently, widespread addiction could derail the economic vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs and state police teams successfully tackled long-standing security threats over the past five years. These achievements include curbing terrorism in Kashmir, resolving insurgencies in the Northeast, and stopping Naxalism.

Although Shah called the anti-drug campaign a tougher test, he insisted on a zero-tolerance policy. Therefore, security forces will not allow one single gram of drugs to enter or leave the country.

To achieve this, every level of administration must pull in the same direction. The push requires teamwork from school principals, village patwaris, and police sub-inspectors, all the way up to State Directors General of Police, Chief Secretaries, and the Union Home Secretary.

Shah also emphasized the need for deep compassion. He asked officials to remember grieving families, pointing to bright young students—including top-10 Class 10 board exam scorers—who lose their lives while their parents and sisters watch helplessly. He called these tragic deaths an unbearable national loss.

Grassroots Campaign and Infrastructure Expansion

On the ground, authorities are launching an awareness push using 100,000 volunteers known as Nashamukt Mitras. Ministries have already trained and deployed 46,780 of these volunteers. Soon, these teams will visit 10 lakh schools, colleges, and training institutions to warn students and educate campus directors.

Shah shared these plans while opening the two-day 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force Heads of States and Union Territories. The Narcotics Control Bureau hosted the summit, bringing together task force leaders from 36 states and union territories alongside departmental partners.

Reflecting on earlier editions, Shah noted that the first conference built the basic institutional setup, while the second meeting focused on operational execution. Now, this third conference turns that plan into an all-out offensive.

Finally, the Home Minister launched new television commercials for public awareness, introduced the newly redesigned website for the Narcotics Control Bureau, and laid the foundation stones for upcoming regional NCB complexes in Lucknow and Dehradun. The event concluded with official honors for top-performing state and union territory task forces.