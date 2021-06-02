At this alarming time in India which has come in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic we need to boost our immunity as this is the most important thing to fight against Coronavirus. More clearly, to fight against novel Coronavirus, a strong immune system plays a vital role as it protects us by first creating a barrier that stops antigens from entering the body and hence you need to consume immunity booster foods.

We should know about the foods which can boost our immunity and we can stay safe from the deadly disease. Of course, these are foods, not vaccine. And you can still fall victim of the deadly disease, if wouldn’t follow the Covid 19 norms like using a mask or maintaining social distancing etc. Yet, consuming these foods will certainly help you fight Covid 19 better.

Here are the immunity booster foods that can protect you from Covid 19:

Green vegetables:

Consume ample green vegetables as they’re packed with vitamins, nutrients, minerals and phenolic compounds. Try to include leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and micro-greens in your diet. Eating a diet rich in leafy greens can offer numerous health benefits and boost our immune system.

Fresh fruits:

Fruits have excellent sources of fiber, minerals and antioxidants in abundance, therefore fruits are essential for increasing one’s immunity. Seasonal fruits like Pineapple, mango, banana, and watermelon will help to keep the body hydrated. They are also affordable and since they are more abundant, you can stock them up.

Ginger:

Ginger has many potential health benefits linked to it and is the most common ingredient in many curries and tea. Ginger contains many vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, beta-carotene, and zinc. Therefore one must consume it to help support your immune system.

Dairy foods:

Dairy foods including milk, cheese and yogurt contain important nutrients such as vitamins A and D, zinc and protein, which are said to be good immunity boosters. Thus, dairy foods are also a very good option for the diet.

Garlic:

It is an amazing food when it comes to boosting immunity. It contains vitamins B and C, selenium, magnesium, iron, copper and potassium. When a person eats raw garlic, it helps to clear out intestinal worms. The good thing about garlic is that it destroys the bad bacteria and protects the good bacteria in the gut.

Whole grains:

Experts also advise the consumption of whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth etc. And sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, soy, nuts and seeds are recommended, as are healthy fats like walnuts, olive oil and mustard oil. Apart from consuming immunity booster foods you also need to keep your house as well as items you use, sanitized.