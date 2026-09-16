ILS Takes Coastal Conservation Initiative to Puri Beach

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Puri Beach saw a public-awareness and shoreline restoration initiative on Monday, with the Bhubaneswar-based BRIC–Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) bringing together about 60 students, scientists and staff members for a day of coastal conservation.

The group worked along the beach to collect discarded plastic and other debris. The exercise also included interactions with tourists, with participants asking visitors to avoid leaving waste behind and contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of the shoreline.

The programme was led by ILS Director Dr. Debasish Dash. Dr. Dinabandhu Sahoo, former Director of the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal, and a professor at the University of Delhi, was also present. Er. Binod Yadav from the Lighthouse, Puri, joined the initiative as well.

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Beyond the physical removal of waste, the organisers used the programme to draw attention to the wider environmental pressures facing coastal areas. They stressed that protecting marine ecosystems requires continued public involvement rather than one-time interventions.

The Puri programme was conducted under the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar – Clean Coast, Safe Sea” campaign. The initiative seeks to promote cleaner coastlines while encouraging responsible behaviour among people using India’s beaches.

ILS officials and participants also linked cleaner public beaches with the broader need for environmental conservation and protection of marine life. Sustained awareness among residents and visitors, they said, remains essential to keeping coastal stretches cleaner and safer.

The institute’s participation in the campaign therefore combined on-ground waste removal with an appeal for more responsible tourism and greater community involvement in protecting the marine environment.