IIT Madras Experts Train Odisha Police in Scientific Crash Investigation

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Odisha Police is strengthening the way road crashes are investigated, bringing scientific analysis, technical expertise and reliable data into the process of identifying why accidents occur and how similar incidents can be prevented.

As part of this effort, Odisha Police, in coordination with the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, held a one-day Road Safety and Crash Investigation Training Programme in Cuttack. The programme was conducted under the direction of the Director General of Police, Odisha, and supervised by Dr Satyajit Naik, Inspector General of Police, Central Range.

Technical experts from IIT Madras, who serve as consultants to the STA, conducted specialised sessions for police officers and other road safety stakeholders. The training was designed to give investigators a more structured method of examining crashes and using the findings to improve road safety.

A major part of the programme dealt with the technical stages of crash investigation. These included examining crash scenes, identifying contributing factors, collecting and preserving evidence scientifically, reconstructing crashes, analysing the circumstances surrounding them and preparing investigation reports.

The training also stressed that an investigation should not stop after identifying the immediate cause of a crash. Investigators were encouraged to examine road engineering deficiencies, vehicle-related factors, human factors and other circumstances that may have contributed to the incident.

That approach is intended to make crash investigations useful not only for individual cases but also for prevention. Findings can be converted into corrective measures aimed at reducing the possibility of similar crashes in the future.

The initiative forms part of Odisha’s broader effort to build a data-driven and technology-enabled road safety system.

The Odisha Police and STA are working together across prevention, enforcement, investigation, data analysis and coordination between different agencies. The STA has also been strengthening road safety data management and developing a Road Safety Dashboard.

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Officials said combining dependable crash data with scientific investigation could help authorities identify recurring accident patterns, vulnerable locations and the factors behind crashes. Such information can then support more targeted road safety interventions.

The involvement of IIT Madras experts adds a technical and analytical dimension to the training, giving participating officers practical exposure to scientific approaches to crash investigation and road safety management.

Addressing the participants, Dr Satyajit Naik said each road crash can reveal gaps that require attention. He stressed that scientific investigation can help identify those gaps and guide preventive measures to stop similar crashes from occurring again.

Naik also emphasised the need for closer coordination between the Police, Transport Department, road-owning agencies and technical experts. Such coordination, he said, is necessary to ensure that findings from crash investigations lead to effective action on the ground.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Amitabh Thakur, IPS, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority, Odisha, as the chief guest.

Thakur underlined the role of scientific investigation, technology and cooperation among agencies in improving road safety. He described road safety as a shared responsibility and said reliable data, scientific investigation and coordinated action are needed to establish the actual causes of crashes and develop effective preventive measures.

He also urged the participating officers to put the knowledge gained during the programme into practice in their field duties and contribute to strengthening Odisha’s road safety framework.

The one-day programme gave participating officers practical knowledge and technical insights into crash investigation while reinforcing the connection between investigation, data analysis and preventive road safety measures.

The training concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participating officers. Participants also appreciated the practical nature of the programme and the opportunity to interact directly with technical experts from IIT Madras.