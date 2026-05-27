IIT Bhubaneswar & Odisha CSR Forum Sign MoU to Boost CSR & Sustainability in Odisha

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IIT Bhubaneswar has recently partnered with the Odisha CSR Forum, signing an MoU that signals a step towards social welfare and environmental responsibility in Odisha. They aim to combine the academic strength of IIT Bhubaneswar with the real-world CSR experience of the Odisha CSR Forum. Together, they want to boost community development, build capacity, and push for sustainable practices across the state.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, and Shri Brajendra Kumar Mishra, Convener of the Odisha CSR Forum, made it official. Senior leaders like Prof. Dinakar Pasla (Dean of Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy), Prof. Ashis Biswas (Dean of Alumni, Corporate & International Relations), and members of the Odisha CSR Forum were there to witness the signing.

The two organizations are set to launch a range of professional programs, from hands-on training modules and focused workshops to bigger academic seminars, conferences, multi-stakeholder consultations, and in-depth CSR Conclaves. They’ll also share their expertise through advisory services covering everything from CSR strategy and ESG frameworks to sustainability reporting, social impact assessments, and skill development.

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The agreement includes on-the-ground projects that target education, public health, environmental sustainability, rural development, and creating new livelihood opportunities. On top of that, they’ll pay extra attention to renewables, fighting climate change, and a more holistic approach to community development.

A big part of this partnership is about getting young people and students involved. There will be chances to volunteer in community programs and take part in regional CSR initiatives. Plus, the MoU sets aside support for scholarships and fellowships, making sure both talented and economically disadvantaged students get the help they need.

Leaders from both sides pointed out how crucial partnerships like this are when it comes to solving the complex challenges our communities face today. Looking ahead, this alliance is set to build a strong platform across Odisha for sharing knowledge and driving real, lasting community growth.