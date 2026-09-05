IIT Bhubaneswar, GRIDCO Sign MoU for Renewable Energy Research Centre in Odisha

Advertisement

Odisha is moving to build a dedicated research ecosystem around renewable energy, with IIT Bhubaneswar and GRIDCO Limited entering into an agreement to establish a Centre for Renewable Energy Research & Studies (CRRS) on the institute’s campus.

The agreement was signed in the presence of IIT Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar and GRIDCO Managing Director Dr. Satyapriya Rath, IAS.

The proposed centre will operate under the framework of the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy (OREP) 2022. Its role will extend beyond academic research, bringing together universities, the power sector, industry and government agencies for technology development, field demonstrations, capacity building and policy support.

The CRRS will work across several areas that are becoming increasingly important to Odisha’s energy system. These include solar and wind power, green hydrogen, energy storage, smart grids and renewable energy integration.

Research will also cover electric vehicle infrastructure, alternative energy generation, advanced materials and sustainable battery technologies.

Advertisement

A central research laboratory will form part of the facility, alongside testing and certification units. The centre is also planned to have pilot demonstration plants where technologies can be evaluated in practical settings.

A dedicated training centre will support capacity building, while a renewable energy data centre will focus on resource assessment and forecasting.

Roles of IIT Bhubaneswar and GRIDCO

The institutional arrangement gives IIT Bhubaneswar responsibility as the host and academic partner. The institute will provide research infrastructure, laboratories, academic resources and technical expertise for the centre.

GRIDCO, meanwhile, will act as the implementing agency for the Odisha Energy Department. Its responsibilities will include government coordination, funding facilitation and building links with industry.

The project will also seek research support from government programmes, international agencies, corporate social responsibility initiatives and industry partnerships.