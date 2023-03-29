How to worship Maa Mahagouri on Astami of Navratri

On the eighth day of Navratri Maa Mahagouri is worshiped. As per mythology, the Goddess had worshiped Lord Shiva with utmost devotion and sacrifice for long. Accordingly, her body colour became black. However, after the great worship when Lord Shiva incarnated in front of her she became fair by the blessings of the Lord. And hence, the Goddess got the name ‘Mahagouri’.

It is said Maa Seeta had observed this worship to get Lord Shree Ram.

Appearance

Goddess Mahagouri wears white clothes and also ornaments. She has four hands. On her right hand she holds ‘Trishula’, the symbol of power and keep the other right hand in Abhaya mudra. On her left hand Maa Mahagouri holds Damru musical instrument and the other left hand is kept in the position of giving blessings to devotees. She sits on a bull, which is also the carrier of Lord Shiva. By the blessings of Goddess Mahagouri marriage related problems get solved.

How to worship

In the morning of Astami, take a holy bathe and then wear clean dresses. First worship the kalasa (water filled pot). Then, offer white flowers to the Goddess and chant her Bandana. You can offer Halua, Puri, curry and coconut to the Goddess. Also, put a chunri (dazzling colourful cloth) on the head of the Goddess. You can wear yellow dress when going to worship Maa Mahagouri.

Blessings

It is said by worshiping Goddess Mahagouri on Astami of Navratri one gets freed from vices, negativity goes away from him/her. Light a lamp and offer her either white or yellow flowers.