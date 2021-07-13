How to prepare tasty Aloo Manchurian at home

Aloo Manchurian is a very tasty Indo-Chinese dish. This food item can be made easily and quickly and hence anybody can try it out. This Indo-Chinese fusion recipe is considered street food and it is part of almost every household in India. Aloo Manchurian is a fabulous side dish as well as an appetizer. The potatoes in Aloo Manchurian become crispy and crunchy which makes it more enjoyable while the gravy is spicy and a bit tangy. Overall it tastes amazing.

Ingredients:

4 cup water

1 tsp salt

2 potato / aloo

½ cup maida / plain flour

¼ cup corn flour

½ tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp salt

2 tsp oil

½ cup water

oil (for frying)

4 tsp oil

2 clove garlic

1 chilli (slit)

2 tbsp spring onion

½ capsicum

½ onion (petals)

2 tbsp tomato sauce

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp chilli sauce

¼ tsp pepper powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp corn flour

¼ cup water

Recipe for Aloo Manchurian

Step 1- Firstly, boil 4 cups of water by adding 1 tsp salt.

Step 2- Add 2 potatoes and boil for at least 8 minutes or until the potatoes are half cooked.

Step 3- Peel off the skin of the aloo and keep aside it for a while.

Step 4- Heat 4 tsp oil and add 2 clove garlic, 1 chilli and 2 tbsp spring onion.

Step 5- Add, ½ capsicum and ½ onion till they shrink slightly.

Step 6- Add, add 2 tbsp tomato sauce, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp chilli sauce, 1 tbsp vinegar, ¼ tsp pepper powder and ¼ tsp salt.

Step 7- Fry on high flame until the sauces are well combined and look good.

Step 8- Prepare corn flour slurry or cornstarch by mixing 1 tsp corn flour with ¼ cup water.

Now, pour in corn flour slurry and mix until the sauce thickens and turns glossy.

Step 9- Add in fried aloo and mix it gently.

Step 10- It’s time to garnished your Manchurian with spring onion.

Step 11- Thus your dish is ready.

