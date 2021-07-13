How to prepare tasty Aloo Manchurian at home
Aloo Manchurian is a very tasty Indo-Chinese dish. This food item can be made easily and quickly and hence anybody can try it out. This Indo-Chinese fusion recipe is considered street food and it is part of almost every household in India. Aloo Manchurian is a fabulous side dish as well as an appetizer. The potatoes in Aloo Manchurian become crispy and crunchy which makes it more enjoyable while the gravy is spicy and a bit tangy. Overall it tastes amazing.
Ingredients:
4 cup water
1 tsp salt
2 potato / aloo
½ cup maida / plain flour
¼ cup corn flour
½ tsp ginger garlic paste
1 tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp salt
2 tsp oil
½ cup water
oil (for frying)
4 tsp oil
2 clove garlic
1 chilli (slit)
2 tbsp spring onion
½ capsicum
½ onion (petals)
2 tbsp tomato sauce
1 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp chilli sauce
¼ tsp pepper powder
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp corn flour
¼ cup water
Recipe for Aloo Manchurian
Step 1- Firstly, boil 4 cups of water by adding 1 tsp salt.
Step 2- Add 2 potatoes and boil for at least 8 minutes or until the potatoes are half cooked.
Step 3- Peel off the skin of the aloo and keep aside it for a while.
Step 4- Heat 4 tsp oil and add 2 clove garlic, 1 chilli and 2 tbsp spring onion.
Step 5- Add, ½ capsicum and ½ onion till they shrink slightly.
Step 6- Add, add 2 tbsp tomato sauce, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp chilli sauce, 1 tbsp vinegar, ¼ tsp pepper powder and ¼ tsp salt.
Step 7- Fry on high flame until the sauces are well combined and look good.
Step 8- Prepare corn flour slurry or cornstarch by mixing 1 tsp corn flour with ¼ cup water.
Now, pour in corn flour slurry and mix until the sauce thickens and turns glossy.
Step 9- Add in fried aloo and mix it gently.
Step 10- It’s time to garnished your Manchurian with spring onion.
Step 11- Thus your dish is ready.
