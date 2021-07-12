How to prepare Baingan bharta at home

Baingan bharta is a popular dish in Indian cuisine. It is prepared by mashed eggplant that is also known as brinjal and adding ingredients to spice up the dish. Baingan Bharta is also healthy as it is high in antioxidants. It has the ability to reduce the risk of fatty liver disease, heart disease and diabetes. Eggplant has many other health benefits. Baingan bharta is vegan and gluten-free. It is best enjoyed with roti or plain paratha.

Ingredients Required :

Eggplant/brinjal/baingan-1 (350 gm)

Chopped onion-2(medium)

Chopped tomato-1(large)

Chopped green chilli-2

Ginger garlic(grated/paste)-1 tsp

Chopped coriander leaves-1 /3 cup

Cumin seeds-1 /2 tsp

Turmeric powder-1 /3 tsp

Red chilli powder-1 /3 tsp

Cumin powder-1 /3 tsp

Coriander powder-1 /3 tsp

Garam masala powder-1 /2 tsp

Salt to taste

Cooking oil-4 tbsp

Recipe For Baingan ka bharta

Step 1- Wash the eggplant/brinjal and pat dry. Brush it with little oil all over the eggplant Then make 3-4 slits all over the eggplant with a knife. In the slits, insert a large clove of garlic. Put the eggplant directly heat on the stove on a medium flame until completely roasted. If you have a fireplace then roasting in the fireplace is even better.

Step 2- Once the eggplant gets roasted, let it cool down and later peel off its skin and put it in a bowl also chop the roasted garlic.

Step 3- Mash it well in a bowl and keep it aside.

Step 4- Heat oil in a pan, add Cumin seeds-1 /2 tsp cook it for a while. Add chopped onion and fry it well.

Step 5- Add cumin seeds cook for a while, add hing , add onion, fry it for 2 minutes on a medium flame.

Step 6- Stir it well, add ginger paste and green chilli, keep it for ½ minute.

Step 7- Add turmeric powder, dry chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, mix it all and fry it for ½ minute on a low flame.

Step 7- Check if your masala is cooked well. Add chopped tomato, mix it well and fry it for 2-3 minutes on low medium flame.

Step 8- Add mashed brinjal and mix it well in the masala. Add salt for taste, garam masala powder and coriander leaves. Stir well until it is well cooked.

Step 9- Your Bingan Barta is ready, Serve baingan bharta immediately with hot rotis!