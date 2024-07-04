How to meet Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to convey your grievance, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revived public grievance hearings after a long 16 years. Now, citizens can convey their grievances to the CM at the CM’s Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

If anybody wants to meet CM Mohan Charan Majhi to convey his/her grievance, here are some important information regarding how to approach the Grievance Cell of the CM.

Register your grievance through these modes:

Facebook: @cmo.odisha

X (formerly Twitter) & Instagram: @cmo_odisha

WhatsApp: 6370951930

Website: janasunani.odisha.gov.in

Email: cmo@nic.in

Letter: Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, Unit 5, Bhubaneswar

Venue:

Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, Unit 5, Bhubaneswar. This place is in between Governor’s House Chowk and AG Chowk. If you are coming from Governor’s house chhowk side, take a left turn and proceed, the destination will be on your left. If you are coming from AG square side, take right from AG square, pass in front of Bhubaneswar Club, and move to the opposite side of the road to reach the Grievance Cell. (Refer the embedded video for your reference)

Date and Timing:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is personally hearing the grievances of the citizens on every Monday. So, visit on Mondays only. The timing for grievance hearing begins from 11 am. However, beforehand you need to register. The spot registration begins at 9 am on Monday.

Documents for registration:

There is no guideline regarding the documents, but generally you need to carry an Identity proof like AADHAR card, Voter Card, etc. your application if any and documents related to your grievance.

It is to be noted that on the first day of hearing CM Mohan Charan Majhi personally heard grievances of people and issued necessary instructions to officials concerned.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), more than 5,000 people visited the grievance cell, and 1,540 grievances were registered during the day.

Now, people can apprise the government of their various problems for speedy resolution. Senior officers and district collectors have been directed to hear the grievances of people, the CM said.

Watch the video here:

