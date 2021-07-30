How to make tasty mango pickle at home

Mango pickle is a traditional Indian condiment usually prepared with raw mangoes, ingredients and oil. It can be eaten with every meal. It goes well with dal-rice, dal-roti, parathas and even with different snacks. Mango pickles in Indian cuisine are diverse. It is prepared in many ways.

Here are the required ingredients and recipe of traditional mango pickle

Ingredients

Raw Mango – 2 kgs

Turmeric powder- 2 Tbsp

Red chilli powder – 3 tbsp

Salt to taste

5 tbsp Mustard seed – 100 grams

Rai – 25 grams

Fennel seeds – 30 gms

Cumin seed -100 gms

Carom seeds – 2 tbsp

Nigella seeds -1 tbsp

Mustard oil – 2.5 cups Asafoetida (hing)- 1 tsp Fenugreek seeds – 2 tbsp

Dry red chillies -15 to 18

Instruction step by step

Step 1- Take two kg unripe mango, wash it nicely and cut it into pieces. Also, remove its seed.

Step 2- You don’t need to wash the pieces, instead wipe the mango pieces with a dry cloth.

Step 3- Dry in the sunshine for 5-6 hours

Step 4- Take a bowl, put the mangoes in the bowl, add turmeric and salt. Mix it well and leave it overnight.

Step 5- On the next day prepare achar masala. Add 100 gms mustard seeds, Rai – 3 tbsp, cumin seeds – 50 gms, fenugreek seeds 2 tbsp, fennel seeds-30 gms, dry chillies- 15 – 18. Turn on the flame and fry it for 10-15 seconds.

Step 6- Let the ingredients cold and keep them aside. Take a pan and add 1 cup mustard oil. Once the oil is heated, turn off the flame.

Step 7- Blend the masala that you have fried for a few seconds.

Step 8- Take a bowl, add 1 tsp of asafoetida, add 2 tbsp of carom seeds, add 1 tbsp of nigella seeds, and red chilli powder 3 tbsp. and add blended masala and also add salt for taste.

Step 9- Add the oil that you have heated in the masala.

Step 10- Now add 1/5 cup of white vinegar in the bowl, mix it all again.

Step 11- Add mango to the masala, don’t forget to marinate the mango with turmeric powder and salt.

Step 12- Once it is coated well, cover with a cloth and dry it in the sunshine for 3-4 hours.

Step 13- Meantime, heat oil again and later pour it in the pickle you have kept outside the sun after 3-4 hours.

Step 14- Fill it in a glass far, use a dry spoon to fill it. Dry it in the sunshine 30 minutes a day for another two days.

Step 15- Thus your tradition mango pickle is ready.