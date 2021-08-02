How to make Dahi Vada and chutney

Dahi Vada is best for breakfast. The fluffy, tender, tangy taste of sweet Dahi Vada makes it amazing. It consists of homemade fried lentil dumpling fritters, these are dunked in creamy whipped yogurt and then it is topped with both spicy and sweet chutneys.

Here are the required recipe and ingredients-

Ingredients:

For Vada : Moong dal (soaked) – 1 cup , Urad dal (soaked)- 1/2 cup, Ginger -2 inch, Green chilli-1

Coriander leaves, Sal, Asafoetida -1/4 tsp, cooking oil to fry

For Green chutney:

Mint leaves – 1/4 cup, Garlic cloves – 4, Green chillies – 2, Coriander leaves -1/4 cup, Salt to taste,

For tamarind chutney:

Tamarind pulp- 1/2 cup, Red chilli powder -1 tsp, Sugar- 2 tbsp , Salt – 1 tsp , water For Dahi Vada,

Decoration : Curd – 1 cup , Salt – 1/2 tsp , Sugar – 1 tsp , Water – 1/4 cup , Cumin powder , Salt , Chat masala, Green chutney . Tamarind chutney, Red chilli, coriander leaves,

Instruction step by step

Step 1- Take soaked Urad Dal of ½ cup and Moong dal of 1 Cup. Put the dals in the grinded machine, add 2 inch of ginger and a little water for perfect batter and blend it well together.

Step 2- Put the blended dal in a mixing bowl.

Step 3- You will need to mix it well for 2 minutes. Now chop coriander leaves and green chillies, add ¼ tsp of asafoetida, a little salt for taste.

Step 4- Keep the batter for rest for around 10 minutes.

Step 5- Meanwhile take 1 mitre of water at room temperature add little salt and heat oil in a pan.

Step 6- Now put the batter little by little in heated oil.

Step 7- Keep flipping in between. Fry it until it turns golden on medium flame.

Step 8- After taking out the Vada and soak it in the water that you kept aside.

Step 9- Add ½ cup of tamarind pulp in pan, add Red chilli powder -1 tsp, Sugar- 2 tbsp , Salt – 1 tsp .

Step 10- Cook it for 2 mins in a low flame. Thus your tamarind chutney is ready.

Step 11- For green chutney , take Mint leaves – 1/4 cup , Garlic cloves – 4 , Green chillies – 2 , Coriander leaves -1/4 cup , Salt to taste , and make its paste.

Step 12- Gently squeeze it the soak Vada, put in another bowl.

Step 13- Take a bowl, yogurt, and a cup of curd, sugar1/2 tsp and a little salt and water and mix it together.

Step 14- Soak the Vada in whisked curd for few minutes.

Step 15- Take the soak Vada in whisked curd and put it in the serving bowl, add the green chutneys and tamarind chutney, add Chaat masala powder, add roasted cumin powder, a little red chilli, add coriander leaves.

Step 16 – Your tasty recipe of Dahi Vada is ready.