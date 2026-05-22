How Odisha’s Sambalpur Turns Waste into ₹20 Lakh Monthly Revenue

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Recently, an incredible success story regarding a revolutionary waste-to-wealth model went viral on social media, drawing nationwide attention. Sambalpur, a Tier-3 city in Western Odisha, didn’t just figure out how to clean up its streets; it’s actually making money from its garbage. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) came up with a way to turn daily household waste into an enterprise that pulls in about ₹20 lakh every month.

The backbone of their success is a network of nine “Wealth Centres” spread across the city. These centers handle over 170 metric tonnes of waste every day, and the setup is lean and affordable. The basic idea is to split the trash into wet and dry streams. The dry stuff—paper, glass, metal, plastic—brings in most of the money, nearly ₹18 to ₹19 lakh each month just from sales to registered vendors and recyclers. Even the low-value plastic that used to be tossed aside finds a purpose now; they send it off to cement factories to burn as alternative fuel. Meanwhile, organic wet waste is converted into high-quality compost branded as “Mo-khata,” contributing an additional ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 per month through bulk and retail sales to local nurseries and farmers.

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The true engine behind this entire operation is Odisha’s massive Mission Shakti network, a statewide women’s self-help group initiative. Across Odisha, more than 2,100 Swachha Sathis (sanitation workers) and 485 Swachha Supervisors run these operations, and in Sambalpur alone, 1,785 of them work directly in the Wealth Centres. They do everything—from going house to house to collect sorted waste, steering GPS-equipped vehicles on fixed routes, to managing all the action at the centers. They’re also out there talking with residents, building trust, and making sure everyone sorts their garbage at home. That last part matters; the system just doesn’t work without everyone playing their part.

What’s really impressive about Sambalpur is how clear it makes the path forward for other Indian cities buried under 62 million tonnes of garbage every year. This model stands on four pillars: make sure people sort their waste at home, use tech like GPS to track collection, set up small local processing centers so you’re not just hauling trash across the city, and let self-help groups run the show. Sambalpur shows you don’t need fancy, high-cost mega-facilities to clean up a city. With this system, work that used to be invisible or left to the edges of society becomes organized and respected. It’s proof that the cities of the future won’t be the ones that hide their garbage best—they’ll be the ones that see value in it and bring everyone into the process.